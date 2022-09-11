Dubai: Gang steals 9 water coolers; Dh35,000 fine issued

Representative photo

Published: Sun 11 Sep 2022, 9:19 AM

A gang of three robbers have been sentenced to three months in prison and issued a fine of Dh35,000 following the theft of nine water coolers from a villa.

The details of the case date back to last April, when a representative of a real estate company reported that there had been a break-in at one of the villas owned by the company. The representative inspected the villa when he found the door open and found that the water coolers were missing.

According to a policeman, the investigative team was able to identify the suspects after collecting evidence and examining the surveillance footage at the scene of the crime, and the three convicts were arrested.

The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced them to three months in prison, fined its members Dh35,000 and deported them from the state after serving their sentences.

