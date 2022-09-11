Dubai: Gang steals 9 water coolers; Dh35,000 fine issued

He threatened her with a knife and stole her bag
A gang of three robbers have been sentenced to three months in prison and issued a fine of Dh35,000 following the theft of nine water coolers from a villa.
The details of the case date back to last April, when a representative of a real estate company reported that there had been a break-in at one of the villas owned by the company. The representative inspected the villa when he found the door open and found that the water coolers were missing.
According to a policeman, the investigative team was able to identify the suspects after collecting evidence and examining the surveillance footage at the scene of the crime, and the three convicts were arrested.
The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced them to three months in prison, fined its members Dh35,000 and deported them from the state after serving their sentences.
ALSO READ:
He threatened her with a knife and stole her bag
Accused found the precious metal in a sandy area and did not inform the police
The 32-year-old turned himself in at a police station
Parents will be prosecuted for negligence
He was detained in an apartment for 15 hours
The theft took place at the airport
Authorities reached the spot in under five minutes
Sneaking a peek at your spouse's phone, feeding stray cats; the misdemeanours listed may surprise you