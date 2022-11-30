UAE: Man asks court to evict son, grandchildren from his house

The plaintiff handed the cash to the young man so he could deliver it to a woman who had borrowed the money
A man from Al Ain filed a lawsuit against his son demanding the latter's eviction from his house.
He stressed that he had permitted his son to temporarily stay on his property with his daughter-in-law and grandchildren, until the man got a house of his own (or on rent) to move into. However, his son he refused to leave.
In his lawsuit, the father claimed that his son already owned another house — which the latter had been renting to other people — and labelled his son's decision to remain on his property as an act of exploitation.
He requested the court to order his son to leave the property, as well as to hand it over to him.
In his defence, the son said he had built part of the house using his own money — a sum of the Dh320,000 on construction of the house —as per a verbal agreement with his father 10 years ago.
The son requested the court to dismiss the case.
The Al Ain Court of First Instance had earlier issued a ruling ordering the son to leave the property and hand it over to his father.
The son challenged the ruling in the Appeals Court, which rejected it and maintained the first ruling by the lower court (which had instructed him to leave his father’s house).
He was also told to pay for his father’s legal expenses.
