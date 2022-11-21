Dubai: Woman ordered to pay Dh713,000 to ex-husband for real estate they bought together

The court issues a sentence obliging him to pay the money back to the company, and to pay the lawsuit fees and expenses as well
A woman has been ordered to pay her ex-husband Dh713,000 since she owed him for some real estate they bought together.
The man filed the lawsuit against his ex-wife. He said that before they separated, they agreed to invest in real estate and agreed also to pay the value in instalments.
They purchased a villa in the Arabian Ranches area and two apartments in Marina under the lease-to-own system. However, before the instalments were fully paid, they divorced. The plaintiff continued to pay his share as well as his ex-wife's. Once the instalments were paid, he asked his ex to pay her half of the money. She refused and demanded her share of the property.
He filed a lawsuit against her asking for Dh1,757,000 - the total amount owed to him. The Court of First Instance ruled that she pay him Dh259,000 and that the lawsuit expenses would be divided between both parties. The man appealed the ruling and the appeals court ordered the woman to pay Dh713,000 to her ex-husband. The Court of Cassation upheld the ruling.
ALSO READ:
The court issues a sentence obliging him to pay the money back to the company, and to pay the lawsuit fees and expenses as well
A representative for the firm had reached out to the accused for his services when the crime occurred
He claimed that he had suffered material and moral damages resulting from the criminal charge filed against him by the defendant
He paid Dh20,000 to the company to provide him with a domestic worker; it refused to return the money when he complained that she was not doing the work
The accused said he worked in the gold industry and offered to buy the victim 33 kilograms of gold
They sold part of it to a scrap store and kept the rest in a warehouse in an industrial area in one of the emirates
The plaintiff said that after receiving his payment, the owner of the company started dodging him; he did not obtain the visa or refund the money
The child was also unable to continue his studies in KG2