UAE: Hit-and-run driver arrested in 12 hours after he ran over man

The man was convicted for not obtaining a licence
Crime6 days ago
Fujairah Police arrested a driver after running over an Asian man on an internal road in the Murbah area, causing serious injuries and fleeing the scene.
The police team have succeeded in arresting the fugitive driver within 12-hour of the accident.
The Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department in Fujairah Police, Colonel Saleh Mohammed Al-Dhanhani, confirmed that the operations room received a report at about 11pm on Friday, reporting a hit and run accident that caused severe injuries to the victim.
The police team immediately reached the scene and transferred the injured to Fujairah Hospital to receive treatment.
He said that a search and investigation team was formed from the Investigation and Traffic Department in cooperation with the Murbah Police Station (the jurisdiction area) to arrest the driver who caused the accident.
ALSO READ:
The CID team managed to arrest the driver who caused the accident within 12 hours.
The Interior Ministry in the Murbah area found that the driver was using a person's vehicle who had left the country.
Police submitted a report, and the accused was referred to the Public Prosecution on charges of running over and escaping from the accident scene.
The man was convicted for not obtaining a licence
Crime6 days ago
He stole her phone and shared their pictures with her husband, relatives after she refused to continue their relationship.
Crime1 week ago
A forensic report said the fake Australian dollars could have deceived an ordinary person
Crime1 week ago
This is one of the worst cases of animal cruelty we have seen, says rescue group chief
Crime1 week ago
Senior cop urges public to report the illegal practice and instead donate money to charitable organisations.
Crime1 week ago
In 2018, FATF appointed Dr Alhosani to be the first Emirati evaluator and financial crimes expert.
Crime1 week ago
The perpetrators photographed the victim naked and threatened to publish the pictures if he did not return the money
Crime1 week ago
A consultant assessed the damage at Dh25,000.
Crime1 week ago