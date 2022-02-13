UAE: Hit-and-run driver arrested in 12 hours after he ran over man

The victim was severely injured and the police transferred him to the hospital

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 13 Feb 2022, 8:35 AM

Fujairah Police arrested a driver after running over an Asian man on an internal road in the Murbah area, causing serious injuries and fleeing the scene.

The police team have succeeded in arresting the fugitive driver within 12-hour of the accident.

The Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department in Fujairah Police, Colonel Saleh Mohammed Al-Dhanhani, confirmed that the operations room received a report at about 11pm on Friday, reporting a hit and run accident that caused severe injuries to the victim.

The police team immediately reached the scene and transferred the injured to Fujairah Hospital to receive treatment.

He said that a search and investigation team was formed from the Investigation and Traffic Department in cooperation with the Murbah Police Station (the jurisdiction area) to arrest the driver who caused the accident.

The CID team managed to arrest the driver who caused the accident within 12 hours.

The Interior Ministry in the Murbah area found that the driver was using a person's vehicle who had left the country.

Police submitted a report, and the accused was referred to the Public Prosecution on charges of running over and escaping from the accident scene.