Dubai: Woman suffers major brain injury after being hit by minibus in Palm Jumeirah

A Dubai expatriate woman has suffered severe injuries after being hit by a minibus in the Emirate’s Palm Jumeirah neighbourhood.
It is said that the victim, who is a Filipina national, was walking a dog when tragedy struck near the Shoreline Apartments 9 Friday morning.
The hospital, where she was rushed after the accident, has confirmed she has suffered multiple traumatic injuries and a ‘catastrophic brain injury’.
David Jelley, hospital director at the Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, told Khaleej Times, “The patient presented to Mediclinic Parkview hospital after being involved in a motor vehicle accident on the Palm Jumeirah.”
Jelley, added, “She presented with multiple traumatic injuries and sustained a catastrophic brain injury. She was immediately resuscitated by our trauma team, had emergency surgery, and is currently being cared for in our ICU.”
Details of the accident are yet to be released as police are currently investigating the issue.
