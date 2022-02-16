UAE: Gang of 3 jailed for kidnapping, assaulting man

The 24-year-old was apprehended by an immigration officer at DXB International Airport
A gang of three members has been sentenced to one year in prison and fined Dhs10,900 on charges of kidnapping and robbing.
The Dubai Court of Appeal ruled to commute a three-year sentence issued by the Court of First Instance against the three Asians to one year.
The Court upheld the Dhs10,900 fine imposed on the defendants and ordered their deportation after serving their imprisonment.
According to the police investigation, the case dates back to June 2021, when an Asian lodged a complaint at a police station stating that he was kidnapped by a gang.
The accused took his mobile phone, gold necklace, cash, cheques and documents.
The victim told the Public Prosecution that he went to Al Mamzar area in Dubai at the request of his company partner to settle some financial disputes over their company's profits.
There he was surprised by his partner and two others who assaulted him and took him in a vehicle to Al Ruwayyah area, where they stole his money, cheques, and jewels in his possession.
