Dubai: Expat gang jailed, fined for robbing 3 women after luring them with Bitcoin deal

They have been jointly fined Dh342,000.

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 15 Feb 2022, 9:09 AM Last updated: Tue 15 Feb 2022, 9:10 AM

A gang of four people, including a fugitive, have been sentenced by the Dubai Criminal Court to one year in prison and a joint fine of Dh342,000 -- for robbing three women after deceiving them with a deal to sell Bitcoin.

According to police records, the incident occurred in August 2021, when three women filed a report claiming that they had been forcibly robbed by a gang of African nationals.

During the investigation, one of the victims stated that an African offered her to buy a digital currency for Dh300,000, agreeing to meet him in Al Nahda area.

At the decided time, she and her two friends headed to the Al Nahda area in Dubai, where they taken by surprise to see four people with white weapons and a metal axe. They immobilized the victims, demanding their money for the digital currency deal. One of the culprits managed to steal a bag containing Dh300,000 in one of the victim's possession.

The second victim stated that one of the accused stole her bag containing Dh63,000 after threatening to kill her, while another stole her phone, an iPad and her passport.

The four convicts will be deported from the country after serving their sentence.