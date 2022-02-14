Dubai: Man assaults and robs 7 women at their home, jailed

The accused stole cash and their phones.

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced a 36-year-old foreign national to one year imprisonment -- followed by deportation -- for robbing money and phones from seven women after entering their home and beating them.

According to investigation details, the case dates back to October 2021, when seven Asian women reported that they had been robbed and assaulted by an African man.

According to the testimony of one of the victims, she was surprised to find a person inside her apartment in Dubai's Al Muteena area. He slapped her and another women after she screamed on seeing him.

A third woman said that the man had dropped her on a bed by her neck, hit her with his hand on her mouth, and took away her phone.

The women added that the accused told them to remain silent and hand over their money. He pulled the hair of the first victim and stole Dh7,200 from her -- in addition to some jewellery and phones from all the victims.

Another woman added that they managed to escape from the apartment and informed the building guard, who came and closed the apartment door so that the thief could not escape.

He informed the police, but the accused managed to escape.

The police managed to identify the accused and arrested him -- seizing all the stolen items in his possession.