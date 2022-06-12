UAE: Father gets Dh5,000 fine for neglect after son burnt by hot water

The boy was left in the care of a housemaid after his parents separated

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 12 Jun 2022, 1:28 PM Last updated: Sun 12 Jun 2022, 1:38 PM

An Al Ain father has been fined Dh5,000 for neglecting his son, who was burnt by hot water.

The Al Ain Federal Court of First Instance issued the ruling after it found the Arab man guilty of negligence under article 60 of the Child Rights Law (Wadeema law).

Official court documents stated that the child, who was apparently in the custody of his father, had sustained severe burns on his body after he kicked a jug containing hot water, which poured on him.

The boy had been left at home in a housemaid's care after his parents had separated due to irreconcilable family disputes. The housemaid, who was busy washing plates in the kitchen, didn't notice that the child was playing near the hot water.

The boy was taken to the hospital and received treatment.

The boy's mother had moved out of the house after separating from the Arab father. The children, including the victim, remained with their father as the couple waited for the court verdict regarding custody.

After the court granted her custody of the children, the mother took the kids away to live with her. She filed a complaint against her ex-husband for negligence after she realised her son had burn scars all over his body.

After investigating the case, prosecutors referred the father to court on the charge of neglecting his child and causing him bodily harm.

After hearing from all parties, they convicted the father and fined him for violating the child's right law.

Lawyer and legal advisor Khaled Al Mazmi said the UAE Child Rights Law, formerly known as "the Wadeema Law", was introduced in 2016. The law established the legal rights of protecting children from abuse and neglect, supporting their right to safety, shelter, healthcare, and education.

The law was named in memory of Wadeema, an eight-year-old Emirati girl who was brutally tortured to death by her father and another suspect in 2012. The law - which covers UAE nationals as well as children of expats - lays out the legal rights of minors in the UAE and is designed to protect children from birth to puberty from a variety of forms of abuse, including physical, verbal, and psychological abuse.

