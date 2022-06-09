Dubai: Man fined for trespassing, damaging brother's property

The Dubai Criminal Court asked him to pay Dh3,000

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Thu 9 Jun 2022, 8:25 AM Last updated: Thu 9 Jun 2022, 8:59 AM

The Dubai Criminal Court convicted an unemployed Gulf national of trespassing and causing damage to properties owned by his brother. The court also fined him Dh3,000.

The accused had damaged the door of his brother’s farm after he tried to enter it forcefully. He had asked the worker on the farm to open the door but was refused entry. The owner had instructed the worker not to allow anyone to enter the property.

This angered the man, and he crashed through the door with his car. His brother reported the incident to the police, and the case was referred to the Public Prosecution.

