Enjoy our faster App experience
Open

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: Woman forges Emirates ID, sentenced to 3 months in prison, deportation

The accused also broke a car windshield

by

Afkar Ali Ahmed

Published: Sun 12 Jun 2022, 8:34 AM

A 34-year-old woman has been sentenced to three months in prison and will be deported for forging an Emirates ID and damaging property.

She said that she visited a printing shop in her home country and asked them to fabricate an identity card for her.

The woman explained that she submitted her personal information and photograph which the man in the store photocopied on the original.

The woman was caught when an Arab man called the police after the accused slammed the door of his house and broke his car's windshield, for undisclosed reasons.

ALSO READ:

Afkar Ali Ahmed

More news from Crime