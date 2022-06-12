Dubai: Woman forges Emirates ID, sentenced to 3 months in prison, deportation

An argument broke out over a shared meal
A 34-year-old woman has been sentenced to three months in prison and will be deported for forging an Emirates ID and damaging property.
She said that she visited a printing shop in her home country and asked them to fabricate an identity card for her.
The woman explained that she submitted her personal information and photograph which the man in the store photocopied on the original.
The woman was caught when an Arab man called the police after the accused slammed the door of his house and broke his car's windshield, for undisclosed reasons.
