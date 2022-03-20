UAE: Fake gold scam busted as Sharjah Police arrest 12

The maid succumbed to her injuries after being assaulted by the employer.
Crime1 week ago
The Sharjah Police have busted a gang that sold imitation artefacts as gold. The police said they have arrested 12 people of Asian origin.
The gang allegedly carried out their fraud by maintaining adequate gaps of time between sales to avoid suspicion.
The police launched an investigation after receiving multiple reports from residents about being duped.
The suspects would interact with shoppers at markets, initially offering mobile phones at cheaper rates. Once they got the shoppers’ attention, the suspects would show them legitimate gold pieces. Shoppers were encouraged to check the authenticity of the gold at genuine outlets.
Once the victims were convinced, they would strike a deal to sell it for a lower price. However, the delivered items were fake, as the victims would realise later.
