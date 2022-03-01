UAE: Bid to smuggle prohibited goods worth Dh25 million foiled

Suspects tried to offer a bribe of Dh280,000 to customs official

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 1 Mar 2022, 11:49 AM

A group of people tried to offer a bribe of Dh280,000 to a customs official in a bid to smuggle prohibited goods worth over Dh25 million into the UAE.

Their bid was foiled as the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (FAICCP) and local customs authorities in Fujairah teamed up for a joint operation.

The suspects of Asian and Arab origins tried to smuggle the prohibited goods, including dairy and its derivatives, in 14 containers through the Fujairah port.

More details to follow

ALSO READ: