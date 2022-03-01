UAE: Bid to smuggle prohibited goods worth Dh25 million foiled

The illegal activity came to light when two girls tried to escape from the apartment they were locked in.
Crime6 days ago
A group of people tried to offer a bribe of Dh280,000 to a customs official in a bid to smuggle prohibited goods worth over Dh25 million into the UAE.
Their bid was foiled as the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (FAICCP) and local customs authorities in Fujairah teamed up for a joint operation.
The suspects of Asian and Arab origins tried to smuggle the prohibited goods, including dairy and its derivatives, in 14 containers through the Fujairah port.
More details to follow
ALSO READ:
The illegal activity came to light when two girls tried to escape from the apartment they were locked in.
Crime6 days ago
Cops vow to end distribution of massage centre cards; say illegal parlours are a serious threat
Crime6 days ago
Official court documents stated that the taxi company filed a lawsuit against the driver
Crime1 week ago
Police were searching for his accomplices.
Crime1 week ago
The prosecution is also hearing testimony from witnesses in the case
Crime1 week ago
Authorities to deport the three criminals from the country after completion of their prison term
Crime1 week ago
She bit him and damaged CCTV monitors after he refused to break down a door as it was not within his mandate.
Crime1 week ago
She was stopped at the Dubai Airport after a passport officer noticed a discrepancy during the verification process.
Crime1 week ago