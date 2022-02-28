Dubai: Man fined Dh50,000 for running over security guard during fight with fiancee

The distance of one meter between worshippers in mosques and other places of worship will continue to be maintained
A 32-year old Gulf national was sentenced to a six-month imprisonment, fine of Dh50,000 along with the suspension of his driving license A 32-year old Gulf national was sentenced to a six-month imprisonment
The convicted man was also asked to compensate the kin of the building guard with Dh150,000.
Dubai Police investigations stated that the man had unintentionally run over the building guard while in a verbal altercation with his fiancée.
The fiancée stated in investigations that the accused had come to a place near her residence when she got into his vehicle and an argument broke out. As a result, the accused attacked her, after which she called for help and opened the car door, while the vehicle was moving.
The building guard then heard the woman's cries for help and held on to the door of the moving car, resulting in him being run over.
The woman had earlier mentioned that she intended to end the relationship with the accused due to his alcohol addiction. The man then asked her to return a phone he had given, leading to the meet.
