Dubai: Woman tries to depart country with someone else's passport, jailed

She was apprehended at the airport

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 30 May 2022, 11:17 AM

A woman has been sentenced to three months and will be deported for attempting to leave the country using another woman's passport.

She was apprehended at the airport, once a passport officer realised that her face did not match the photograph on the passport.

The passport officer then checked the passport with a machine that detected a change. She proceeded to inform the police of the incident.

The Dubai Public Prosecution referred the woman to the Misdemeanour Court, which sentenced her to prison.

