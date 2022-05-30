Dubai: Woman tries to depart country with someone else's passport, jailed

Five members go on trial for robbery
A woman has been sentenced to three months and will be deported for attempting to leave the country using another woman's passport.
She was apprehended at the airport, once a passport officer realised that her face did not match the photograph on the passport.
The passport officer then checked the passport with a machine that detected a change. She proceeded to inform the police of the incident.
The Dubai Public Prosecution referred the woman to the Misdemeanour Court, which sentenced her to prison.
