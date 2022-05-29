Dubai: Two expat chefs jailed for villa robbery, fined Dh63,500

The prison terms ranged from three to 15 years
Two expat chefs have been jailed in Dubai, and fined Dh63,500 for stealing valuable items and official documents from their employer's villa.
The accused had stolen Dh60,000, a phone and official documents from the villa they worked in.
The Dubai Criminal Court convicted them for the robbery and sentenced them to three months in prison as well as fining them Dh63,500.
The details of the case date back to October 2021, when an Asian investor filed a police report accusing two chefs, who worked at his residence, of robbing him. The victim said that one day before discovering the theft, he had contacted a company to provide chefs specialising in cooking Chinese food.
Two people contacted him for the job and agreed to work at his home.
A day after the two had worked at the villa, the owner discovered that a bag containing Dh45,000 was missing along with his passport. Another bag, belonging to his girlfriend, was also missing with Dh15,000 along with her phone.
The two Asian men will be deported after serving their sentence.
