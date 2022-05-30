UAE: Man gets 10 years in jail, fined Dh100,000 in drugs case

He confessed to possessing narcotics and consuming them

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 30 May 2022, 7:37 AM

A 31-year-old has been jailed for 10 years in UAE for possession and abuse of drugs.

The Ajman Criminal Court has sentenced a 31-year-old Arab man to 10 years in prison and fined him Dh100,000 on charges of drug abuse. He was in possession of narcotic substances including tramadol, hashish, and crystal.

According to police records, an informant reported that the accused was in possession of narcotics. A team was formed to apprehend the latter after permission from the Public Prosecution.

The police seized drugs including cannabis, crystal and tramadol.

During investigation, the accused confessed to the Public Prosecution about obtaining the drugs and consuming them.

The forensic laboratory report showed that the total quantity of the drugs seized weighed 24.93 grams.