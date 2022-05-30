UAE: Man gets 10 years in jail, fined Dh100,000 in drugs case

The force also solved 98 per cent of worrisome crime reports filed against unknown parties
Crime1 week ago
A 31-year-old has been jailed for 10 years in UAE for possession and abuse of drugs.
The Ajman Criminal Court has sentenced a 31-year-old Arab man to 10 years in prison and fined him Dh100,000 on charges of drug abuse. He was in possession of narcotic substances including tramadol, hashish, and crystal.
According to police records, an informant reported that the accused was in possession of narcotics. A team was formed to apprehend the latter after permission from the Public Prosecution.
The police seized drugs including cannabis, crystal and tramadol.
ALSO READ:
During investigation, the accused confessed to the Public Prosecution about obtaining the drugs and consuming them.
The forensic laboratory report showed that the total quantity of the drugs seized weighed 24.93 grams.
The force also solved 98 per cent of worrisome crime reports filed against unknown parties
Crime1 week ago
The prison terms ranged from three to 15 years
Crime1 week ago
They were also ordered to pay a fine of Dh5,200
Crime1 week ago
He was disturbing the peace at a cafe and resisted arrest
Crime1 week ago
She was sentenced in absentia for endangering her daughter's safety
Crime1 week ago
The accused convinced her to be his partner by presenting false documents
Crime1 week ago
She suffered permanent deformity due to the botched Botox procedure
Crime1 week ago
He had booked the meals for detainees
Crime1 week ago