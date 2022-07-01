Dubai: Two under arrest for using police emergency lights on their vehicles

Child was returned to her mother after being brought to the country on a visit visa
Crime1 week ago
Dubai Traffic Police has arrested two motorists for installing and using police emergency strobe lights on their vehicles.
Following their arrest, Dubai Traffic Police has warned all motorists against using these LED lights, which are exclusively entitled to police cars and other vehicles. The lights are switched on for police to be given way in emergencies.
Colonel Juma bin Suwaidan, acting director of the General Traffic Department, urged road users to adhere to traffic laws to avoid facing legal liabilities and endangering their lives and others.
Col bin Suwaidan said police patrols impounded two vehicles on two separate occasions for illegally fitting their cars using these emergency warning lights similar to the police, giving other motorists a false impression of authority to give way.
"We have spotted one at the Emirates Road and the other at Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Reports were filed against the two, and their vehicles were confiscated and fined," he said. The press release from Dubai Police did not specify how much the motorists were fined.
The red and blue LED strobe warning lights are available on e-commerce platforms for anything between Dh79 to Dh150.
