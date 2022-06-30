Dubai: 5 men face trial for stealing Dh2 million, assaulting victims

Suspects admit to carrying out similar robberies in various areas of the emirate

Four Chinese and a Malaysian expat are facing court trial for carrying out armed robbery targeting two men. The accused stole Dh2 million at knifepoint and assaulted the victims when they were in their car in Dubai.

Police arrested two accused in the lobby of a popular hotel in Dubai, while the other two were arrested in Sharjah.

According to the investigation, the incident took place in February, and the police received a call from the victims reporting the assault and robbery.

The police immediately formed a CID team to investigate and arrest the culprits. The victims narrated what happened to them and said while they were sitting in their car in an area opposite Dubai Investment Park, one of the accused approached them. He got in the car, sat in the back seat, and started talking to them.

After a while, three people came with knives; one of them placed the knife in his neck and forced him to hand the bag with cash kept underneath the driver's seat. The other two held his friend and assaulted him. They took the case with the cash and fled the area.

The police managed to identify two of the Chines suspects who were arrested in the lobby of a hotel. They confessed to carrying out the robbery with the help of three others, two of them in Sharjah.

The police located the place of one of the Chinese and Malaysian in Sharjah and arrested them, while the fifth one was at large.

During the interrogation, the two suspects admitted to the crime and that they had carried out similar robberies in various areas of Dubai.