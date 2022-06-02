Dubai: Expat jailed, fined Dh5,000 for selling fake branded bags

Abu Dhabi Police's operation 'Poison Stones' thwarts smuggling attempt
The Dubai Criminal Court imposed a fine of Dh5,000 on a 26-year-old resident for selling counterfeit bags of a famous brand.
The accused was charged with causing losses to the agent, who sold original products of the international brand.
According to case details, the agent filed a police report in Dubai, which was followed by a raid in coordination with the relevant authorities to arrest the accused.
Around 104 fake bags were seized in the operation.
The Asian expat confessed to his crime during interrogation and was referred to Public Prosecution.
