Eid Al Fitr break in UAE: 5 violations, 20 warnings issued to salons, beauty centres during inspection drive

Officials monitor hygiene standards at establishments and any use of illegal products

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 27 Apr 2022, 11:44 AM

Fujairah Municipality has intensified its inspection campaign during the holy month of Ramadan and ahead of Eid Al Fitr holiday at beauty centres and salons. The campaign aims to ensure that establishments are adhering to official hygiene standards and general safety requirements.

As large number of residents throng salons ahead of Eid Al Fitr, authorities monitor businesses to protect people's health.

Fatima Al Maskah, Head of the Health Control Department, said that five violations have been issued during the campaign along with 20 warnings to beauty centres and salons.

"The inspection drive covered 230 barber shops and beauty centres. Teams will continue to visit all salons in the emirate," she added.

Officials also monitor the use of counterfeit products at establishments that pose health risks for customers.