Dubai: 23,000 counterfeit items worth Dh1.4 million recycled

The fake goods included women’s bags, watches, accessories and clothes, which bear the names of famous international brands

The IPR Department at Dubai Customs recycled 23,000 counterfeit items for international brands, with a street value of Dh1.4 million as part of their efforts to combat piracy and support sustainable development.

Recycling counterfeit goods helps brand owners get rid of copied products and protect the environment.

Recycling is in line with the strategies of the UAE Green Agenda, and it reflects the coherent partnership between Dubai Customs and its partners towards a greener and safer life and environment.

"Our dedicated efforts to develop cooperation with the Brand Owners Protection Group (BPG) to combat counterfeiting have had great results," said Yousef Mubarak, Director of IPR Department at Dubai Customs. "We are not only fighting combat, but we have also gone a step further by recycling these items and protecting the environment from their hazards.

"This helps brand owners maintain fair access to the local and international markets without facing unfair competition from this rogue industry. Recycling of counterfeit items is increasing, and brand owners register their trademarks at Dubai Customs to protect their genuine products."

In 2021, Dubai Customs made around 390 IP seizures that involved 1.7 million counterfeit items. All the counterfeit items, which illegally bear the names of 228 brands, were recycled.

Mubarak pointed out that cooperation with brand owners is not limited to recycling counterfeit goods. The IPR Department enhances its engagement and participation in workshops organised internally to teach inspectors and customs officers the latest methods used in counterfeiting.

Dubai Customs organised 29 awareness workshops last year, which saw the participation of 2,413 stakeholders, and 437 trademarks and 189 trade agencies were registered.

Recycled counterfeited goods included women’s bags, watches, accessories and clothes, which bear the names of famous international brands.