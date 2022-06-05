Dubai: Expat driver gets life in jail for raping woman after giving her a lift

He will be deported after serving his term

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 5 Jun 2022, 9:01 AM

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced a 43-year-old driver to life imprisonment for raping a 28-year-old African girl in a company vehicle.

According to the investigation report, the driver deceived her by driving her to Al Ain city in his company's vehicle.

According to case details, an African girl filed a police report stating that she had been sexually assaulted by an Asian driver after offering her a lift. Recounting the incident, she said that she wanted to go to Al Ain early morning that day, so she reached a public road to find a way to get there.

The girl added that while she was waiting for a transport, a pickup driver stopped and inquired about who she waiting for on the roadside and where she wanted to go.

The driver offered to take her to Al Ain after she told him about her plan, which she accepted.

She added that she was surprised as the driver stopped on the side of the road -- after -- a few kilometres -- and asked her for a sexual favour, taking advantage of the empty road.

After the driver sexually assaulted her, the girl managed to escape after she asked for some water and he opened the vehicle's door, giving her the opportunity to get out the pickup and run to the opposite side of the road for help. The victim stopped another vehicle and reported the incident to the police with the help of the female driver.

According to a policeman's testimony, an investigation team was formed after the report, which managed to identify and arrest the suspect.

The driver confessed to the crime during interrogations.

He will be deported from the country after serving his sentence.