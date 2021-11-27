UAE new law: Life sentence for rape; can extend to death in case of minor victim

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince extends his congratulations on the occasion of Oman National Day.
Government5 days ago
The new and updated Federal Crime and Punishment Law has stipulated life imprisonment for the crime of rape or non-consensual intercourse.
The law states that if the victim is under the age of 18, disabled or otherwise, rendered in a condition unable to offer resistance, the punishment can be extended to capital punishment.
His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE approved a wide-ranging reform of the country’s legal system, which aims to strengthen economic, investment and commercial opportunities, the Government Media said Saturday, November 27.
Over 40 laws are included in the changes, which together represent the largest legal reform in the nation’s 50-year history.
The new legislation offers enhanced protections for women and domestic servants, strengthens public safety and security provisions and eases restrictions on extra-marital relationships and it will be fully enacted starting from January 2, 2022.
Dh 10,000 fine, imprisonment for indecent assault
The new law includes the amendment and revision of a number of areas of legislation, including new criminal penalties for public disorder offences and the de-criminalization of a number of behaviours.
ALSO READ:
The new law also addresses the crime of indecent assault with imprisonment or a fine of no less than Dh 10,000 regardless of the victim’s gender.
If the use of force or threat is employed in the course of the crime, the penalty shall be imprisonment for a period of no less than five years and not exceeding 20 twenty years, read an official press release from the Government Media Office.
“The penalty will rise to a prison term of no less than ten years and not exceeding 25 years if the victim is aged under 18, disabled or otherwise rendered in a condition unable to offer resistance. Also, the more severe penalty applies if the crime takes place in a place of work, study, shelter or care,” the release read.
The law also punishes with imprisonment for a period of no less than six months, consensual extra-marital intercourse with a person aged over 18 years, noting that a criminal case for this crime is only instituted on the basis of a complaint from the husband or guardian. In all cases, the husband or guardian has the right to waive the complaint, and the waiver entails the expiration of the criminal case or the suspension of the execution of the penalty, as the case may be.
dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince extends his congratulations on the occasion of Oman National Day.
Government5 days ago
Country recently expanded its global stature in achieving gender balance by drafting several laws supporting women
Government5 days ago
The most prominent one picked up by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority is the Elite Award
Government6 days ago
Omani minister on a visit to the UAE to join his country's National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai
Government6 days ago
Reforms include development and improvement of work system
Government6 days ago
In a rare video interview released on Friday, Sheikh Mohamed discussed with Dr Satloff the “big decision” for making peace with Israel.
Government1 week ago
The employment reforms will go into effect in February 2022
Government1 week ago
The offer is applicable for all study programmes
Government1 week ago