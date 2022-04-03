Dubai: Man accuses delivery rider of sexual assault

Case referred to Public Prosecution for further investigation after the accused claimed that the complainant tried to sexually harass him.

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Sun 3 Apr 2022, 8:57 AM Last updated: Sun 3 Apr 2022, 9:24 AM

The Dubai Public Prosecution is investigating a case of rape involving a 34-year-old food delivery man, who is accused of assaulting a 32-year-old Filipino customer at the time of delivery.

According to the police records, the victim ordered food online on February16, 2022 -- via an app -- at an Al Garhoud apartment in Dubai. As the delivery man arrived with the order, the victim requested him to wait until he got the cash. When he went inside to bring the money, the accused followed him inside the room and tried to rape him, which he resisted.

The accused fled the apartmeny -- without the payment -- after a woman, who shared the apartment, saw him assaulting the victim.

After an intensive investigation by the CID team, the accused was located in the Hor Al Anz area, where he was arrested on March 4, 2022.

During interrogation, he said that was working with the food delivery company for two months and was on probation. He said that when he arrived at the customer’s apartment to deliver the food, the latter invited him inside to receive his payment of Dh69.

He said he had declined to enter the house as per company policy does not allow them to enter houses to deliver orders.

The accused deliveryman claimed that the customer brought him a cup of water and tried to sexually harass him, forcing him to enter the room. But he resisted him.

Based on the statement of the accused, the police asked the complainant to come to identify the accused, but he refused. The cases have been referred to Public Prosecution for further investigation.