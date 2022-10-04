Dubai: 7 arrested for stealing Dh1.8 million, assaulting businessmen

Published: Tue 4 Oct 2022, 12:03 PM

Seven people have been sentenced to three years in prison for luring, assaulting and stealing Dh1.8 million from an Asian investor and his friend.

The gang managed to deceive the victim by promising him a better exchange rate for the UAE dirham than the market rate.

The case dates back to last year when the victim approached his friend and partner (the second victim) asking him to get in touch with someone from the money exchange industry to help him get a good price for 2 million Saudi Riyals.

The victim said one of the convicts asked him to bring the money and come with him. When he refused, two men posing as CID officers appeared on the scene and forced him to get inside their vehicle. He was beaten up on the spot.

His friend, however, decided to sit in the car with the convict. The victim's friend was then assaulted and taken to another location where he was forced to leave the car.

When he attempted to take a picture of the license plate, the driver got out and beat him up again. The convicts then fled the scene.

A police officer said that a CID team identified the convicts and arrested them. When the authorities found the cash, the convicts admitted that it was the stolen money. They said they distributed the money amongst themselves.

