Dubai: 3 people jailed for kidnapping man over Dh500

He was detained in an apartment for 15 hours

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 30 Aug 2022, 10:39 AM

Three people kidnapped a man and detained him in an apartment in Al Raqqa, Dubai for 15 hours following a dispute over Dh500.

The details of the case date back to last January, when a person made a distress call through the official Dubai Police account on Instagram.

According to a policeman's statement, an investigation team went to the location after obtaining permission from the Public Prosecution in Dubai. A team of investigators knocked on the door and one of the convicts opened it. The team saw the victim crying and arrested the three kidnappers.

According to the confession of one of the convicts in the case, the victim promised him an entry visa for his brother and received Dh500. However, the victim did not give the visa and delayed returning the money as well.

The victim said that the convicts, one of whom he knew, blocked his path when he was walking. One of the three men hit the victim on the head. The other two managed to immobilise him and transfer him to an apartment nearby, where he was detained for 15 hours.

The victim added he worked with one of the convicts. This man threatened to kidnap the victim's family in his home country and seized his phone, but he was able to retrieve it and send a request for help by sending a distress call to the police through Instagram.

The court convicted them and sentenced them to six months imprisonment. They will be deported after serving the sentence.

