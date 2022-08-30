Dubai: Man jailed, fined Dh28,000 for stealing six iPhones

The teacher became a victim of cyber fraud after receiving a WhatsApp message from an unknown number
An Asian porter has been sentenced to jail for three months, fined Dh28,000 and will be deported after he serves his sentence. He was convicted for stealing six iPhones from a passenger's bag at the Dubai International Airport.
Last March, an Asian traveller realised that six iPhone 12 smartphones were missing from his luggage when he reached his destination. He then returned to Dubai and filed a report with the police.
He submitted the serial numbers of the missing phones.
Upon reviewing the surveillance tapes, the CID identified the accused. The team then received permission from Public Prosecution to search his home, where they found one of the stolen phones and sunglasses worth Dh5,000.
The convict confessed to stealing the phones during interrogation. He said that he sold five of them to a used phones store. The convict added that he used the money to buuy sunglasses worth Dh5,000, a camera, another phone, a wireless headset and some personal accessories.
ALSO READ:
The teacher became a victim of cyber fraud after receiving a WhatsApp message from an unknown number
The robberies happened at night, when the homeowners were not present
A video was widely circulated on social media platform
The victim said that the man would repeatedly ask for money
The 63-year-old had concealed cannabis inside black soap, says Nigeria's drug law enforcement agency
Three Arab women dragged their mother and sister to court after they were denied access to the property
They will be deported after serving their sentence
One man was pushed from a balcony and is permanently disabled