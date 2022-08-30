UAE

Dubai: Man jailed, fined Dh28,000 for stealing six iPhones

The theft took place at the airport

by

Afkar Ali Ahmed

Published: Tue 30 Aug 2022, 9:17 AM

An Asian porter has been sentenced to jail for three months, fined Dh28,000 and will be deported after he serves his sentence. He was convicted for stealing six iPhones from a passenger's bag at the Dubai International Airport.

Last March, an Asian traveller realised that six iPhone 12 smartphones were missing from his luggage when he reached his destination. He then returned to Dubai and filed a report with the police.

He submitted the serial numbers of the missing phones.

Upon reviewing the surveillance tapes, the CID identified the accused. The team then received permission from Public Prosecution to search his home, where they found one of the stolen phones and sunglasses worth Dh5,000.

The convict confessed to stealing the phones during interrogation. He said that he sold five of them to a used phones store. The convict added that he used the money to buuy sunglasses worth Dh5,000, a camera, another phone, a wireless headset and some personal accessories.

Afkar Ali Ahmed

