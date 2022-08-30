UAE: Police rescue two-year-old locked in car as mother goes to shop

The teacher became a victim of cyber fraud after receiving a WhatsApp message from an unknown number
Police in the UAE have rescued a two-year-old boy who was stuck in the car after his mother left him alone as she moved out to buy some groceries, according to authorities.
The Federal Public Prosecution said on Twitter that the boy, who was in child’s car seat, was stuck in the car, because the car doors automatically locked after his mother moved out and headed to a store for shopping.
When she arrived at the store, she parked the car in the parking lot and left the car. The child was alone in the car seat with a seat belt on.
“The mother was shocked when she returned to the car after shopping and wasn’t able to open the car because the doors locked themselves. She had left the key inside the car and didn’t know the reason why the car locked its doors with the child inside,” said officers.
Federal Prosecutors pointed out that when the mother realised that her child was in danger as she couldn’t open the car, she rushed to call for help.
“She contacted the police who arrived at the store in less than 5 minutes. The police expert managed to open the doors of the car and removal the child who was found in a good condition,” said officers stressing that if there was delay, the child’s health condition could have worsened or might have died due to suffocation a result of being confined inside the locked vehicle.
The Federal Public Prosecution has reiterated that it was a very dangerous habit for parents to leave their children in vehicles without adult supervision.
“Leaving children alone inside parked cars at supermarkets, shops or at home is an act of negligence which leads to serious consequences including death,” officers said adding that families should ensure that children get out of the vehicles before being locked when they move out with them for shopping or when they have returned home.
According to authorities, leaving a child unattended in a car is a crime punishable by a fine of not less than Dh5,000. This could be accompanied by a jail sentence.
