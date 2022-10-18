T20 World Cup: UAE's Karthik Meiyappan makes history with hat trick against Sri Lanka

Australia were on 171-4 and needed just 16 from the last 12 balls at the Gabba to win, but lost six wickets in the last two overs
Karthik Meiyappan made history by becoming first UAE player to take a World Cup hat trick in any format on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old Meiyappan also became only the fifth bowler to claim a hat trick in the T20 World Cups.
The young leg-spinner claimed three big wickets in the UAE's do-or-die T20 World Cup clash against Asian champions Sri Lanka in their first-round match in Geelong.
Sri Lanka were looking all set for a big score at 117 for two in the 15th over.
But Meiyappan (4-0-19-3) turned the match on its head by dismissing Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka and skipper Dasun Shanaka in successive balls.
While Rajapaksa was caught while trying to go for a big shot, Asalanka was caught behind by wicketkeepr Vriitiya Aravind.
Then skipper Shanaka was clean bowled, leaving the Sri Lankans in complete disarray.
Eventually, the Lankans finished their innings at 152 for eight in 20 overs.
Medium pacer Zahoor Khan (4-0-26-2) was brilliant in the death overs with his yorkers, helping the UAE restrict the Lankans to a modest score.
Australia were on 171-4 and needed just 16 from the last 12 balls at the Gabba to win, but lost six wickets in the last two overs
Opener KL Rahul (57) and number four Suryakumar Yadav (50) scored half-centuries for India
16-year-old Aayan Khan became the youngest cricketer to play in the T20 World Cup, when he played for the UAE against the Netherlands in Australia
The UAE batsmen failed to convert their starts as the team lost their opening game to the Netherlands
Mitchell fractured his finger while batting in the nets earlier this month and sat out the tri-series in Christchurch also involving Pakistan and Bangladesh
Cummins acknowledged multi-format players like him could not play every match and saw logic in having a captaincy committee and dividing the role
Aayan, a talented left-arm spinner, made his international debut against Bangladesh last month in Dubai
Former Sri Lankan captain Angelo Mathews says the team was not ready for the bouncy wicket in Australia