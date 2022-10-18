T20 World Cup: UAE's Karthik Meiyappan makes history with hat trick against Sri Lanka

Photo: ICC Twitter

By Web Desk Published: Tue 18 Oct 2022, 2:20 PM

Karthik Meiyappan made history by becoming first UAE player to take a World Cup hat trick in any format on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Meiyappan also became only the fifth bowler to claim a hat trick in the T20 World Cups.

The young leg-spinner claimed three big wickets in the UAE's do-or-die T20 World Cup clash against Asian champions Sri Lanka in their first-round match in Geelong.

Sri Lanka were looking all set for a big score at 117 for two in the 15th over.

But Meiyappan (4-0-19-3) turned the match on its head by dismissing Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka and skipper Dasun Shanaka in successive balls.

While Rajapaksa was caught while trying to go for a big shot, Asalanka was caught behind by wicketkeepr Vriitiya Aravind.

Then skipper Shanaka was clean bowled, leaving the Sri Lankans in complete disarray.

Eventually, the Lankans finished their innings at 152 for eight in 20 overs.

Medium pacer Zahoor Khan (4-0-26-2) was brilliant in the death overs with his yorkers, helping the UAE restrict the Lankans to a modest score.