India beat South Africa in Guwahati to clinch T20 series

Pakistan's bowling attack also features two other express fast bowlers, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain
India beat South Africa by 16 runs in the second T20 International in Guwahati to clinch the three-match series on Sunday.
Chasing a massive target of 238, South Africa made 221 for three in 20 overs, thanks to David Miller's brilliant 47-ball 106 not out and Quinton de Kock's 48-ball 69 not out.
But India survived the South African fightback to clinch the match and the series.
Captain Rizwan revived the innings after the top-order collapse against Bangladesh
Spinners Aryan Lakra, Aayan Afzal Khan and Karthik Meiyappan impressed for the home team
With their lethal combination of pace and swing, Pakistan's four fast bowlers could breathe fire on the fast and bouncy wickets in Australia
Afghanistan star Naveen, who took 10 wickets in nine appearances last season, joined the selection committee at the draft
The UAE will take on Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday
The team was given a rousing welcome at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport by fans and the Kerala Cricket Association
Bhuvneshwar, known for his clever bowling particularly in the final overs, has looked a shadow of himself in recent times