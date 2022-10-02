UAE

India beat South Africa in Guwahati to clinch T20 series

India take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series

By Team KT

Published: Sun 2 Oct 2022, 9:43 PM

India beat South Africa by 16 runs in the second T20 International in Guwahati to clinch the three-match series on Sunday.

Chasing a massive target of 238, South Africa made 221 for three in 20 overs, thanks to David Miller's brilliant 47-ball 106 not out and Quinton de Kock's 48-ball 69 not out.

But India survived the South African fightback to clinch the match and the series.

(More to follow)


