Snake interrupts play during second India-South Africa T20I

Spinners Aryan Lakra, Aayan Afzal Khan and Karthik Meiyappan impressed for the home team
The second T20I between India and South Africa had to be stopped for a few minutes after a snake invaded the cricket field in Guwahati.
However, the match was resumed after a couple of minutes.
While there were rain predictions during the match, it was the snake which grabbed the attention in the seventh over of India's innings as the match was stopped temporarily.
The ground staff rushed in with the necessary equipment and got the situation under the control.
India eventually ended their innings with a huge score of 237 for three in 20 overs, with Suryakumar Yadav top-scoring with a brilliant knock of 61 off 22 balls.
Spinners Aryan Lakra, Aayan Afzal Khan and Karthik Meiyappan impressed for the home team
With their lethal combination of pace and swing, Pakistan's four fast bowlers could breathe fire on the fast and bouncy wickets in Australia
Afghanistan star Naveen, who took 10 wickets in nine appearances last season, joined the selection committee at the draft
The UAE will take on Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday
The team was given a rousing welcome at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport by fans and the Kerala Cricket Association
Bhuvneshwar, known for his clever bowling particularly in the final overs, has looked a shadow of himself in recent times
Sharma revealed Dean had been warned several times during Saturday's match before she decided to run her out in the 44th over
The first to cross this milestone was legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, with 18,436 runs