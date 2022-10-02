Snake interrupts play during second India-South Africa T20I

The ground staff rushed in with the necessary equipment and got the situation under the control

The snake entered the stadium in Guwahati during the seventh over of the Indian innings. (Twitter)

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Sun 2 Oct 2022, 7:47 PM

The second T20I between India and South Africa had to be stopped for a few minutes after a snake invaded the cricket field in Guwahati.

However, the match was resumed after a couple of minutes.

While there were rain predictions during the match, it was the snake which grabbed the attention in the seventh over of India's innings as the match was stopped temporarily.

India eventually ended their innings with a huge score of 237 for three in 20 overs, with Suryakumar Yadav top-scoring with a brilliant knock of 61 off 22 balls.