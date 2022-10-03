I have been a little disappointed by the food in Lahore, says Moeen Ali

His comment since then has sparked a huge debate on social media on whether the Karachi food is actually better than Lahore's

England's stand-in captain Moeen Ali holds the trophy after winning the T20 series against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday. (AFP)

England's cricket tour to Pakistan after a gap of 17 years ended with a memorable series victory on Sunday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

With a comprehensive 67-run win in the seventh and final match, the 4-3 series win could not have been sweeter for the England team who were missing several of their stars, including captain Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, against Babar Azam's formidbale Pakistan.

While the English contingent have heaped high praise on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the tight security and wonderful hospitality, stand-in captain Moeen Ali's post-match comment on food have stumped the host country.

"I have been a little disappointed by the food in Lahore. Karachi was really nice," Moeen, who was born in Karachi, said when asked about the England team's overall experience of playing cricket in Pakistan.

His comment since then has sparked a huge debate on social media on whether the Karachi food is actually better than Lahore's.

Lahore, the capital of Punjab, takes pride in its rich food culture and the Fort Road Food Street has been a popular place among many visiting cricket teams, including India.

But Moeen's comment now is unlikely to win him any fans in Lahore.

The first four matches of the T20 series between Pakistan and England were played at the National Stadium in Karachi. The two teams then moved to Lahore for the remaining three matches.