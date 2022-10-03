I have been a little disappointed by the food in Lahore, says Moeen Ali

Photoshoot features prominent Kiwi players Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Martin Guptill, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult modelling fresh kit
England's cricket tour to Pakistan after a gap of 17 years ended with a memorable series victory on Sunday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
With a comprehensive 67-run win in the seventh and final match, the 4-3 series win could not have been sweeter for the England team who were missing several of their stars, including captain Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, against Babar Azam's formidbale Pakistan.
While the English contingent have heaped high praise on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the tight security and wonderful hospitality, stand-in captain Moeen Ali's post-match comment on food have stumped the host country.
"I have been a little disappointed by the food in Lahore. Karachi was really nice," Moeen, who was born in Karachi, said when asked about the England team's overall experience of playing cricket in Pakistan.
His comment since then has sparked a huge debate on social media on whether the Karachi food is actually better than Lahore's.
Lahore, the capital of Punjab, takes pride in its rich food culture and the Fort Road Food Street has been a popular place among many visiting cricket teams, including India.
But Moeen's comment now is unlikely to win him any fans in Lahore.
The first four matches of the T20 series between Pakistan and England were played at the National Stadium in Karachi. The two teams then moved to Lahore for the remaining three matches.
Photoshoot features prominent Kiwi players Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Martin Guptill, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult modelling fresh kit
Pakistan take 3-2 lead in the seven-match series
The fast bowler doubtful for the remainder of the Twenty20 series against England
Opener KL Rahul and number four Suryakumar Yadav hit half-centuries for India
Pakistan's bowling attack also features two other express fast bowlers, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain
Captain Rizwan revived the innings after the top-order collapse against Bangladesh
Spinners Aryan Lakra, Aayan Afzal Khan and Karthik Meiyappan impressed for the home team
With their lethal combination of pace and swing, Pakistan's four fast bowlers could breathe fire on the fast and bouncy wickets in Australia