Asia Cup 2022: India, Pakistan fined for slow-over rates in opening clash

Both Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam pleaded guilty to the offence and were fined 40% of their match fee

By ANI Published: Wed 31 Aug 2022, 7:29 PM

Both India and Pakistan have been fined 40 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in their Group A match of the Asia Cup on Sunday, August 28.

Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam's sides were ruled to be two overs short of their respective targets after time allowances were taken into consideration.

According to the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Both captains pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Masudur Rahman and Ruchira Pilliyaguruge, third umpire Raveendra Wimalasiri and fourth umpire Gazi Sohel levelled the charges.

Coming to the match, Pakistan were bundled out for 147 in 19.5 overs. Opener Mohammed Rizwan (43) and Iftikhar Ahmed (28) were the only ones who could contribute something decent with the bat. The pace and short-length deliveries of Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/26), Hardik Pandya (3/25) and Arshdeep Singh (2/33) and Avesh Khan (1/19) blew away Pakistani batters and wickets fell at a regular rate.

Chasing 148, India lost KL Rahul for a duck in the very first over. After this, Virat Kohli (35) anchored the innings and formed a 49-run stand with skipper Rohit Sharma (12), who largely struggled at the other end. Twin strikes from Mohammed Nawaz, who took Sharma and Kohli's wickets restricted India to 3/53.

ALSO READ:

Following this, a 36-run stand between Ravindra Jadeja and Suryakumar Yadav helped move the scoreboard, before Suryakumar fell to debutant Naseem Shah for 18. A 52-run stand between Jadeja (35) and Hardik Pandya (33*) followed, which took India close to a win and in-form Pandya finished the proceedings with a six with two balls to spare, giving India a five-wicket win.

Nawaz (3/33) and Naseem Shah (2/27) bowled really well for Pakistan, though not enough to give them a win.

Pandya was adjudged as 'Man of the Match' for his all-round performance.