Asia Cup 2022: India beat Pakistan by five wickets

The intense clash took place at Dubai International Stadium

By Web Desk Published: Sun 28 Aug 2022, 10:13 PM Last updated: Sun 28 Aug 2022, 10:23 PM

India beat Pakistan in a thriller Asia Cup opener at Dubai International Stadium. All-rounder Hardik Pandya hit the bowl out of the park to wind up the match.

A fabulous game between the arch rivals saw great performance from the men in blue with both the ball and the bat.

More to follow.