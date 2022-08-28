Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli crosses 300 fours in T20I

This marks the star batsman's 100th T20 match

Photo: AFP

By ANI Published: Sun 28 Aug 2022, 9:55 PM Last updated: Sun 28 Aug 2022, 9:57 PM

Goosebumps are a norm when Indian star batsman Virat Kohli smashes runs, and so continued the track as the former Indian skipper crossed over 300 boundaries during the thrilling India versus Pakistan match at T20 Asia Cup in Dubai.

The record-worthy statistic came as Kohli struck a delivery by Pakistan's Shahnawaz Dahani.

The accolade served as another cherry on top during Kohli's 100th T20 match, as he continued to bat on the third spot alongside Rohit Sharma.

Paul Stirling from Ireland leads the tally with 344 boundaries, while Rohit Sharma leads from the blue jerseys with 313 fours.

The Indian side continued to bat as they chased Pakistan's target of 147 runs.

Earlier, the fiery and tight bowling spells by Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar helped India bundle out Pakistan for 147 in a blockbuster clash, in the second match of the Asia Cup 2022 here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Rizwan smashed 43 runs while Iftikhar Ahmed scored 28. For India, Hardik Pandya bagged three, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar scored four and Arshdeep Singh took two wickets.

Opting to field first, India got off to a decent start as their star bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave his team a big breakthrough, dismissing Pakistan captain Babar Azam after scoring 10 runs on 9 deliveries in the third over of the innings.

India bowled 15 dot balls in the first 4 overs itself, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh producing a marvellous bowling display.

Following the captain's wicket, Mohammad Rizwan played some bold and aggressive shots to keep the scoreboard running. Fakhar Zaman then came to bat on the crease to join hands with the opener.

Avesh Khan provided India with another breakthrough as he sent Zaman back to the pavilion to give his team an upper hand. Khan got the wicket after conceding a couple of boundaries to Rizwan. Iftikhar Ahmed then joined opener Rizwan on the crease.

The duo of Rizwan and Ahmed went on to take their team's total beyond the 50-run mark. It was a good first half for Indian bowlers as they restricted Pakistan to 68/2 after 10 overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal's dropped Iftikhar Ahmed's catch; however, this did not end up costing the team as Hardik Pandya dismissed the batter in the next over for 28 - Pakistan 87 for 3 in 12.1 overs.

Pandya struck twice in the 15th over of the innings, dismissing Rizwan for 43 in 42 balls and new batter Khushdil Shah.

In the 17th over of the innings, Bhuvneshwar gave Pakistan's team a big blow as he sent Asif Ali packing on a brilliant bowl which was caught by Suryakumar Yadav. Arshdeep Singh struck against in the 18th over and dismissed Mohammad Nawaz who only managed to score one run.

In the 19th over, Pakistan's Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan opened their hands to smash big hits, but this was cut short by Bhuvneshwar LBW out Shadab Khan after scoring 10 runs.

In the same over Bhuvneshwar struck again, dismissing Naseem Shah scoring just zero runs.

In the last, over of the innings, Arshdeep ended Pakistan's innings as he helped India bundle out the men in green for 147.

Brief score: Pakistan 147 (Mohammad Rizwan 43, Iftikhar Ahmed 28; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-26) vs India.

