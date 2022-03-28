UAE: 8,709 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.4 million

By Web Desk Published: Mon 28 Mar 2022, 3:56 PM

The UAE has administered 8,709 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.4 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 247.63 doses per 100 people.

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Monday that he had "supposedly" tested positive for Covid-19, with no major symptoms.

"I supposedly have it again (sigh), but almost no symptoms," Musk said in a tweet.

Musk questioned the accuracy of Covid-19 tests in November 2020 after claiming that results showed he tested positive twice and then negative twice all on the same day.

He then said he "most likely" has a moderate case of Covid-19, as he continued to question the accuracy of the tests. He did not mention whether the results were from polymerase chain reaction tests, which are more accurate than rapid tests.

Hong Kong announced Sunday it will halve the period for which it suspends international flights that bring in passengers infected with Covid-19, as the aviation industry increasingly voices alarm over the continued difficulty of operating in the city.

Once a global logistics and transportation hub, Hong Kong has imposed some of the world's harshest travel restrictions under its zero-Covid policy.

One of these measures is the city's "route-specific suspension mechanism", which previously banned an airline from flying a particular route for 14 days if three or more infections were found among a flight's passengers.

In the early hours of Sunday, the government announced the suspension period would be shortened from 14 days to a week, beginning April 1.