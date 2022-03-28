UAE

Elon Musk says he has 'supposedly' tested positive for Covid-19 again

Musk questioned the accuracy of Covid-19 tests in November 2020

By Reuters

Published: Mon 28 Mar 2022, 2:19 PM

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Monday that he had "supposedly" tested positive for Covid-19, with no major symptoms.

"I supposedly have it again (sigh), but almost no symptoms," Musk said in a tweet.

Musk questioned the accuracy of Covid-19 tests in November 2020 after claiming that results showed he tested positive twice and then negative twice all on the same day.

He then said he "most likely" has a moderate case of Covid-19, as he continued to question the accuracy of the tests. He did not mention whether the results were from polymerase chain reaction tests, which are more accurate than rapid tests.

ALSO READ:

Musk was recently seen dancing and joking with fans as he oversaw the handover of Tesla's first German-made cars at its Gruenhide plant in Germany last week.


