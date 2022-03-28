Elon Musk says he has 'supposedly' tested positive for Covid-19 again

Musk questioned the accuracy of Covid-19 tests in November 2020

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Monday that he had "supposedly" tested positive for Covid-19, with no major symptoms.

"I supposedly have it again (sigh), but almost no symptoms," Musk said in a tweet.

Musk questioned the accuracy of Covid-19 tests in November 2020 after claiming that results showed he tested positive twice and then negative twice all on the same day.

He then said he "most likely" has a moderate case of Covid-19, as he continued to question the accuracy of the tests. He did not mention whether the results were from polymerase chain reaction tests, which are more accurate than rapid tests.

Musk was recently seen dancing and joking with fans as he oversaw the handover of Tesla's first German-made cars at its Gruenhide plant in Germany last week.