UAE: 36,559 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 21.7 million.

By Web Desk Published: Tue 23 Nov 2021, 4:00 PM

The UAE has administered 36,559 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 21.7 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 219.99 per 100 people.

With the latest treatment methods and a robust vaccination campaign, the UAE is winning its battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The country has not recorded a single Covid-related death in the last eight days. At 0.28 per cent, the UAE has among the world’s lowest death rates from Covid-19.

Close to 100 per cent of eligible residents in the country have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine, and almost 90 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Thanks to this, daily cases have been at an all-time low since the pandemic’s peak.

The number of daily infections dipped below the 100-mark for the first time in 565 days on October 17.

Since October 21, the number of new Covid-19 cases has encouragingly remained below 100, with Tuesday, November 23, recording 70 cases.

The UAE has eased Covid-19 rules for those entering the country via its land borders.

Starting November 23, visitors vaccinated against Covid-19 need to have a negative result of a Covid-19 test taken within 14 days of entry.

They must also perform Covid tests on day 6. Unvaccinated visitors must have a negative result of a test taken no more than 72 hours prior to entry. They must also get tested on days four and eight after entry.

The update was announced in a joint statement by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security; and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA).