Covid-19: India logs smallest rise in cases in 543 days despite festivals

Peaceful demonstrations turn violent in Brussels, while Netherlands suffers second night of rioting
coronavirus22 hours ago
India reported 7,579 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the smallest rise in one-and-a-half-years despite huge festival gatherings in recent weeks, thanks to rising vaccinations and antibodies from prior infections.
The country of 1.35 billion celebrated Durga Puja in October and Diwali this month, during which millions of people shopped, travelled and met family, mostly without masks. Mask-wearing is nearly non-existent outside the big cities.
"Even after Diwali, we are not seeing a surge," said MD Gupte, a former director of the state-run National Institute of Epidemiology, attributing it mainly to the presence of antibodies in a huge majority of Indians through natural infection.
"I think we are much safer now."
Government surveys have estimated that nearly 70 per cent of Indians had been naturally infected by July, following a record rise in infections and deaths in April and May.
So far, 81 per cent of India's 944 million adults have received at least one dose of vaccine and 43 per cent have had two doses. Vaccination for people under 18 has not yet begun.
India has reported a total of 34.5 million Covid-19 cases, second only to the tally in the United States. India's Covid deaths rose by 236 in the past 24 hours to 466,147.
Daily testing has also fallen, dipping below 1 million on Monday compared with a capacity of more than 2 million.
Peaceful demonstrations turn violent in Brussels, while Netherlands suffers second night of rioting
coronavirus22 hours ago
Earlier, Austria had tried out a lockdown just for unvaccinated people but it did not slow infections enough.
coronavirus1 day ago
Entry rules were relaxed in recent weeks to allow foreign family members of citizens to enter.
coronavirus1 day ago
Marchers protest government's advice to get vaccinated and any possible moves to impose mandatory shots
coronavirus1 day ago
Europe has again become the epicentre of the pandemic, accounting for half of global cases and deaths
coronavirus1 day ago
The total doses administered now stand at 21.7 million
coronavirus1 day ago
Fifty per cent of students in private and charter schools have also been vaccinated
coronavirus1 day ago
Over 98.5 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.
coronavirus1 day ago