UAE: 3,654 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.7 million

ANI

By Web Desk Published: Thu 12 May 2022, 4:03 PM

The UAE has administered 3,654 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24,7 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 250.61 doses per 100 people.

With Covid cases in some countries on the rise, authorities in the UAE have called on citizens and expats who are planning to travel to adhere to all precautionary measures.

In a media briefing on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) advised travellers to double-check the Covid safety rules applicable in their destination countries. This will help them avoid penalties for non-compliance, the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, the United States has now recorded more than one million Covid-19 deaths, according to a Reuters tally, crossing a once-unthinkable milestone about two years after the first cases upended everyday life and quickly transformed it.

The one million mark is a stark reminder of the staggering grief and loss caused by the pandemic even as the threat posed by the virus wanes in the minds of many people. It represents about one death for every 327 Americans, or more than the entire population of San Francisco or Seattle.