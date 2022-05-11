UAE: Planning to travel? Passengers told to follow Covid rules at destination country

Arrests lead to reduction in instances of street crimes
With Covid cases in some countries on the rise, authorities in the UAE have called on citizens and expats who are planning to travel to adhere to all precautionary measures.
In a media briefing on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) advised travellers to double-check the Covid safety rules applicable in their destination countries. This will help them avoid penalties for non-compliance, the spokesperson added.
“We continue to monitor all relevant data to limit the spread of Covid-19,” the official said.
He referred to the fact that the UAE has not recorded a single Covid-related death in over two months. The last Covid-related death was reported on March 7.
The spokesperson commended residents’ awareness and commitment to safety rules in helping stabilise the Covid situation in the UAE.
He urged them to continue following the rules announced by the relevant authorities and avoid rumours and false information.
