UAE: 17,624 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The UAE has administered17,624 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 22,299,042.
This takes the rate of doses to 225.46 doses per 100 people.
Saudi Arabia's health authority, Weqaya, has issued a travel advisory urging all residents and citizens to avoid unnecessary travel outside the Kingdom, especially to high-risk countries.
The Public Health Authority announced this advisory due to concerns over the rising numbers of Covid-19 cases, the emergence of Omicron variant, and the rapid spread of the virus in many countries, according to a SPA report.
Several countries have tightened restrictions and even suspended social activities during the holiday season.
Meanwhile, Scientific advisors to the British government said it was “almost certain” that hundreds of thousands of people were being infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant every day and hospital admissions were likely to surge.
“Currently observed numbers of Omicron infections admitted to hospital in the UK are probably around one tenth of the true number because the data lags of hospital reporting,” the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies said in minutes of a meeting on Dec. 16.
Over 106.2 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
