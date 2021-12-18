Covid-19: Saudi advises citizens, residents to avoid unnecessary travel

Health authority concerned about rising number of Covid-19 cases and the spread of Omicron variant

Published: Sat 18 Dec 2021

Saudi Arabia's health authority, Weqaya, has issued a travel advisory urging all residents and citizens to avoid unnecessary travel outside the Kingdom, especially to high-risk countries.

The Public Health Authority announced this advisory due to concerns over the rising numbers of Covid-19 cases, the emergence of Omicron variant, and the rapid spread of the virus in many countries, according to a SPA report.

Several countries have tightened restrictions and even suspended social activities during the holiday season.

Weqaya has also recommended that travellers coming from outside Saudi Arabia, whether citizens or residents, regardless of their vaccination status, to avoid social contact for at least five days, and take a Covid PCR test in the event of respiratory symptoms or if there is a rise in body temperature, the report said.

Weqaya has also urged all incoming travellers to adhere to Covid preventive measures like wearing a mask all the time, avoiding crowded and public spaces, constantly sterilizing hands, and avoid shaking hands.

The health authority has also advised people to take their booster shots.