UAE: 16,255 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

UK became the first country to approve one of the potentially game-changing pills earlier this month.
coronavirus1 day ago
The UAE has administered 16,255 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 21.5 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 217.73 per 100 people.
Pharma major Pfizer is investing up to a $1 billion for the production and distribution of its new oral antiviral pill that will be sold under the brand name Paxlovid (PF- 07321332), a senior company official told Khaleej Times.
A month after Merck Sharp and Dohme (MSD) came out with its oral Covid anti-viral pill Molnupiravir, Pfizer’s studies show its drug appears to be more effective against the coronavirus.
Cambodia will stop requiring quarantine for travellers who have been vaccinated for Covid-19 starting on Monday, Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Sunday.
The prime minister made the announcement in a voice message on social media after the Southeast Asian country has required lengthy quarantine for more than 18 months.
UK became the first country to approve one of the potentially game-changing pills earlier this month.
coronavirus1 day ago
Europe accounts for half of latest infections and deaths in the world
coronavirus1 day ago
Climate crisis an enormous opportunity to create good jobs; countries must work together for a sustainable future: Biden
coronavirus1 day ago
Unvaccinated would face same restrictions on daily movements that the whole country endured in three lockdowns last year.
coronavirus2 days ago
The free tests were first offered from March as a way to offset a slow vaccine rollout.
coronavirus2 days ago
The total doses administered now stand at 21.5 million.
coronavirus2 days ago
Norway has so far only given a third dose to those aged 65 and older.
coronavirus2 days ago
Karnataka has seen two hospitals using robots over the past few weeks and the response has been good.
coronavirus2 days ago