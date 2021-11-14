UAE: 16,255 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 21.5 million

AFP

Published: Sun 14 Nov 2021, 4:10 PM

The UAE has administered 16,255 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 21.5 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 217.73 per 100 people.

Pharma major Pfizer is investing up to a $1 billion for the production and distribution of its new oral antiviral pill that will be sold under the brand name Paxlovid (PF- 07321332), a senior company official told Khaleej Times.

A month after Merck Sharp and Dohme (MSD) came out with its oral Covid anti-viral pill Molnupiravir, Pfizer’s studies show its drug appears to be more effective against the coronavirus.

Cambodia will stop requiring quarantine for travellers who have been vaccinated for Covid-19 starting on Monday, Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Sunday.

The prime minister made the announcement in a voice message on social media after the Southeast Asian country has required lengthy quarantine for more than 18 months.