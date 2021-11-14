Covid-19: Cambodia to end quarantine for vaccinated travellers

The country has mandated lengthy isolation periods for more than 18 months

By Reuters Published: Sun 14 Nov 2021, 1:32 PM

Cambodia will stop requiring quarantine for travellers who have been vaccinated for Covid-19 starting on Monday, Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Sunday.

The prime minister made the announcement in a voice message on social media after the Southeast Asian country has required lengthy quarantine for more than 18 months.

ALSO READ: