UAE: 15,863 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 21.8 million

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Sat 27 Nov 2021, 5:12 PM

The UAE has administered 15,863 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 21.8 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 220.60 per 100 people.

The Philippines has slashed its inoculation target for an ambitious three-day national vaccination push due to a shortage of supplies and other logistical challenges, authorities said on Saturday.

The Southeast Asian nation is facing the region's second-highest Covid-19 infections and deaths, and officials tagged vaccination as key to a sustainable economic recovery in what was one of the region's fastest growing economies before the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka said on Saturday it was barring travellers from six Southern African countries on Saturday over concerns about the new Omicron variant of Covid-19.

From Monday, travellers will not be allowed into the country from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho and Eswatini, Colombo said in a statement.

Travellers who arrived from these six countries over the past two days will have to undergo mandatory 14 days quarantine.