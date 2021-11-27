Covid-19 update: Sri Lanka bans travellers from 6 African nations

According to WHO, early evidence suggests the variant carries an increased risk of reinfection compared with others
Sri Lanka said on Saturday it was barring travellers from six Southern African countries on Saturday over concerns about the new Omicron variant of Covid-19.
From Monday, travellers will not be allowed into the country from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho and Eswatini, Colombo said in a statement.
Travellers who arrived from these six countries over the past two days will have to undergo mandatory 14 days quarantine.
The World Health Organisation on Friday declared the new coronavirus variant to be "of concern".
It was first reported to the WHO from South Africa on Wednesday and has been identified in Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel.
Pfizer and BioNTech said that if necessary, they expect to be able to ship a new vaccine tailored to the emerging variant in approximately 100 days
The new Omicron variant has so far been detected in Belgium, Botswana, Israel and Hong Kong.
The MC12 conference at WTO headquarters in Geneva was set to take up key issues like a long-awaited agreement on subsidies for fisheries
Authorities say that only passengers that test positive for Covid-19 and those sitting near to them will have to quarantine
Governments around the world are not waiting for scientists to better understand the variant to impose flight bans
Iranians arriving from the region will be admitted after testing negative twice for Covid-19,
US president calls on countries to give up intellectual property protections to allow vaccines to be manufactured worldwide
