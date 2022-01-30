UAE: 13,912 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 23.5 million

By Web Desk Published: Sun 30 Jan 2022, 4:02 PM

The UAE has administered 13,912 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 23.5 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 237.89 doses per 100 people.

Britain will this week begin offering vaccinations to children aged between five and 11 who are most at risk from coronavirus, the state-run National Health Service said on Sunday.

Britain has been slower than some other countries in offering the shots to 5-11 year olds, and is not planning to vaccinate the age group more broadly unlike countries such as the United States and Israel.

NHS England said children in the cohort who were in a clinical risk group or who live with someone who is immunosuppressed would be able to get a first Covid-19 shot, in line with advice issued last month by the Joint Committee on Vaccine and Immunisation (JCVI).

Meanwhile, an accord between rich nations and developing countries on intellectual property waivers for Covid-19 vaccines could be just weeks away, the head of the World Trade Organisation said on Friday.

Developing countries that are lagging behind in vaccinating their populations have been pushing for waivers on the patents, or intellectual property rights, on Covid-19 vaccines as they say this would help spur local production.

That has pitted them against a group of mostly developed countries, including prominently EU nations, which believe that would discourage innovation and that other steps can be taken to boost access to vaccines.