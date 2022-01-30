UAE: 13,912 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Total active cases stand at 63,328
coronavirus1 day ago
The UAE has administered 13,912 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 23.5 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 237.89 doses per 100 people.
ALSO READ:
Britain will this week begin offering vaccinations to children aged between five and 11 who are most at risk from coronavirus, the state-run National Health Service said on Sunday.
Britain has been slower than some other countries in offering the shots to 5-11 year olds, and is not planning to vaccinate the age group more broadly unlike countries such as the United States and Israel.
NHS England said children in the cohort who were in a clinical risk group or who live with someone who is immunosuppressed would be able to get a first Covid-19 shot, in line with advice issued last month by the Joint Committee on Vaccine and Immunisation (JCVI).
Meanwhile, an accord between rich nations and developing countries on intellectual property waivers for Covid-19 vaccines could be just weeks away, the head of the World Trade Organisation said on Friday.
Developing countries that are lagging behind in vaccinating their populations have been pushing for waivers on the patents, or intellectual property rights, on Covid-19 vaccines as they say this would help spur local production.
That has pitted them against a group of mostly developed countries, including prominently EU nations, which believe that would discourage innovation and that other steps can be taken to boost access to vaccines.
Total active cases stand at 63,328
coronavirus1 day ago
The exposure took place on January 22 during a flight to Auckland from the town of Kerikeri
coronavirus1 day ago
The Beijing Winter Olympics, which open on February 4, are taking place in a strict “closed loop” system
coronavirus1 day ago
Molnupiravir has been authorised for use in more than 10 countries
coronavirus1 day ago
Daily cases, however, have declined compared to the previous day
coronavirus1 day ago
The hip-hop artist, a vocal vaccine opponent, was reportedly planning a tour in the country
coronavirus1 day ago
Nineteen were either athletes or team officials who tested positive after arriving at the airport
coronavirus1 day ago
The IPL player said Delhi police left him injured near his eyes after he refused to pay a fine
coronavirus1 day ago