UAE: 13,839 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.1 million

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Mon 28 Feb 2022, 3:56 PM

The UAE has administered 13,839 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.1 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 244.12 doses per 100 people.

Authorities in the UAE recently eased Covid safety rules across the country as daily cases dropped sharply. Mask-wearing has been made optional outdoors, while it is still mandatory in indoor spaces.

Among the rules that were eased were those around close contacts of Covid-positive cases. Close contacts are those that have closely interacted with a Covid-positive patient.

According to the announcement made by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), close contacts don’t need to quarantine anymore. Close contacts working in “all state sectors” need to conduct a PCR test daily for five days, the NCEMA said.

The UAE is fast returning to normalcy with almost all the key economic and social sectors reaching close to pre-pandemic levels, helped by the massive campaigns by the authorities to promote the administration of vaccination as well as ensuring strict implementation of restrictions and social distance norms.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the UAE adopted a practical and scientific approach that helped the country to combat the pandemic effectively by implementing smart lockdowns and restrictions at the peak of the pandemic.

On the other hand, the aggressive vaccine drive led UAE to rank first in the world. Currently, more than 95 per cent of the country’s population has received two doses and over 100 per cent has received one jab of the vaccine.